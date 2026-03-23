71-year-old woman found dead at foot of HDB block in Yishun

A 71-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Monday (March 23) morning.

The incident happened at about 7.10am at Block 701B Yishun Avenue 5.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the HDB block, completed in 2001, comprises mostly 1- and 2-room flats for seniors.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 10am, there were at least three police fast response cars and an ambulance present.

A police cordon was set up at the ground floor below two stacks of flats, with a blue tent placed somewhere in the middle.

AsiaOne understands that the woman fell from a unit on the 11th floor.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the victim was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police confirmed the woman had fallen from height, adding that preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play and that investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com