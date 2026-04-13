2 Yishun residents break into neighbour's HDB rental flat, rescue him from fire

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital with first-degree burns after a fire broke out at his Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun on Sunday (April 12).

The incident happened at about 3am in a second floor unit at Block 510am Yishun Street 51. Checks by AsiaOne show the block comprises HDB rental flats.

MP Lee Hui Ying (Nee Soon GRC) said on Facebook that about 50 residents were evacuated out of precaution.

She paid tribute to two residents — Ramzi's brother and Furzan — describing them as heroic for saving the victim.

The duo, according to residents, rescued their 56-year-old neighbour by breaking into his unit via a window along the corridor.

Replying to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said members of the public used a hose reel and fire extinguisher to put out the blaze prior to firefighters' arrival, adding that one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Asked about the residents who stepped forward to help, SCDF said it will be reaching out to commend them for their public spirited acts.

AsiaOne also spoke to Lee, who said she was proud of the them: "I'd like to recognise the residents for their bravery and decisive action in saving their neighbour during the fire.

"This is the Nee Soon South community spirit, strength and resilience at its best — neighbours stepping up for one another."

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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