Yishun residents rescue kitten stuck in HDB drain pipe with help of plumber

A kitten was rescued by a group of residents in Yishun after being trapped in a drain pipe at a HDB void deck on Wednesday (Jan 28).

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (Jan 29), several people are seen hovering over the drain and trying to free the trapped cat.

The user told Stomp that he was walking home when he came across the group at Block 851 Yishun Street 81 at around 10pm, adding that the kitten was rescued about an hour later.

According to the caption on the post, the cat had been stuck since morning and a plumber was later contacted to remove the drain casing.

A man dressed in a pink T-shirt, presumably the plumber, is seen on the TikTok video using a screwdriver and hammer to remove the white drain cover. He also enlarges the drain opening by chipping away the surrounding concrete.

The man is also seen attempting to guide the kitten out by using what appears to be a long bamboo pole from a nearby pipe opening, to no avail.

The cat eventually peeks its head out of the drain and a woman dressed in a white hoodie is seen lifting the kitten by its neck and bringing it into a cuddle.

Another TikToker user, who identified herself as the cat's owner, left a comment on the post thanking residents for their help. The owner said the kitten is named Mocha and shared a photo of it sleeping on a sofa.

The user wrote: "Thank you to those who stopped and helped us get the meow out, truly grateful for the assistance and touched by how kind you all are when coming to help rescue Mocha. Update: He has no remorse but is thankful."

The TikTok post capturing the rescue has since garnered over 67,000 views and more than 4,000 likes.

@xllyciqx yishun spirit?!?! poor kitten went inside the drain and got stuck since morning because it does not know how to reverse…so people had to call a plumber to help remove the white casing. very touched how everyone tried to help the kitty and its owner ⭐️ now the kitty is safe! #cat #kitty #fyp #yishun ♬ Jelly Fish Jam - Da Fokin

[[nid:728883]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com