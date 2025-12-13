2 taken to hospital after car overturns in accident near Yishun Dam

Two female car passengers were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two cars along a road near Yishun Dam on Friday (Dec 12) night.

The accident happened at about 9.30pm along Seletar West Link towards Seletar Road North Link, before the left turn into Seletar Club Road.

The collision was captured on dashcam footage and shared with AsiaOne.

In the video, an orange car is seen stopped between two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances.

In front of the first ambulance, a dark-coloured car is seen overturned.

Three motorcycles, which did not appear to be damaged, were also stopped near the overturned car.

At least three persons are seen trying to reach the occupants in the overturned car.

An eyewitness in her 30s, surnamed Ng, told AsiaOne that she was driving home when she witnessed the accident.

According to Ng, the accident led to congestion stretching back to the Central Expressway (CTE) before the exit to Seletar West Link.

Ng also witnessed parts of the rescue.

"I saw the paramedic working on a woman. Nearby, a man sat on the road divider. He seemed to be in shock," Ng said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said that the accident involved two cars.

Two female car passengers, aged 21 and 22, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while another person declined to be sent to the hospital after being assessed for minor injuries.

The police added that a 46-year-old male car driver and a 62-year-old female car driver are assisting with ongoing police investigations.

