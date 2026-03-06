3 taken to hospital after taxi crashes into 4 motorcycles at Yishun Dam

Three persons were taken to hospital after a taxi crashed into four stationary motorcycles along Yishun Dam on Wednesday (March 4) night.

The accident happened at about 11.35pm along Yishun Avenue 1.

Photographs shared by eyewitnesses in two motoring chat groups show four motorcycles lying on their sides on the leftmost lane.

One motorcyclist was seen lying on the roadside as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics attended to his injuries.

The taxi was about three to four car lengths ahead of the fallen motorcycles.

Yishun Dam is a popular hangout spot for motoring enthusiasts. It is not uncommon to see groups of motorcycles or cars parked along the road after 7pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said three motorcyclists, aged between 28 and 32, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The police added that the 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

