Yishun fight that left man unconscious: 6 men to be charged with rioting

Six men will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 29) with the offence of rioting after an alleged fight in Yishun which left a man unconscious.

A total of seven men, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested for their alleged involvement.

The incident happened at about 8pm last Friday at Block 243 Yishun Ring Road, and the men were arrested between July 25 and 28.

Police said in an earlier statement that they found a 48-year-old man at the carpark near the block with head and body injuries.

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In an updated statement on Tuesday evening, police said that officers from Woodlands Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department established the identities of the seven persons through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

If found guilty of the said offence, the six could be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Police investigations into the remaining 33-year-old man is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said that such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law will not be tolerated, adding that the police will spare no effort to apprehend those responsible and deal with them in accordance with the law.

[[nid:741314]]

editor@asiaone.com