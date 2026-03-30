Motorcyclist dies after accident in Yishun, driver arrested for allegedly driving under influence of drugs

A 31-year-old car driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs following a fatal accident with a motorcyclist in Yishun last Thursday (March 26).

The accident took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road at about 2.20am that day.

In a submission to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, an eyewitness wrote that the motorcyclist was turning right from Sembawang Road to Gambas Avenue when the accident happened.

According to the eyewitness, the driver, who was driving along Yishun Avenue 7 towards Gambas Avenue 7, did not stop even though the traffic lights were in the motorcyclist's favour.

Responding to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said both the 31-year-old male car driver and 56-year-old male motorcyclist were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, the motorcyclist later died in hospital.

The police added that the male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and driving under the influence of drugs.

An e-vaporiser and a pod were also seized, and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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