Yishun goes Hulk: NEA investigating after canal's water turns green

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has launched an investigation into a canal at Yishun Close after the water inside turned green.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 26), Nee Soon GRC MP Jackson Lam said that some residents have noticed the discolouration of the canal at Yishun Close and that he has checked with NEA "who is tirelessly looking into the matter".

While investigations are ongoing, they have identified a potential source of the discolouration through surveillance and inspections, he added.

In his post, he also attached several images of the canal, showing the discoloured water.

In the comments, Facebook user Yvonne Lim shared a photo of the canal taken on Aug 16, showing the water to be a bright blue colour.

"Your vigilance in reporting issues like this helps keep our waterways clean," Lam said, adding that residents can report similar issues through the OneService app.

AsiaOne has reached out to NEA for more information.

