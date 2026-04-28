24-year-old male SAF regular found dead at foot of HDB block in Yishun

A 24-year-old male Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Monday (April 27) morning.

The incident happened at Block 638 Yishun Street 61.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 9am, there were at least two police fast response cars and an ambulance present.

A police cordon was set up from the HDB block's drop-off point to where the body was found lying in the drain.

AsiaOne understands that the man, who is a resident of Yishun, does not stay at the block.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the SAF regular was found lying motionless at the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The police added that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations into the case of unnatural death are ongoing.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told AsiaOne that Mindef and the SAF have extended their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

He added that the SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com