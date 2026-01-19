singapore

Woman allegedly slips and falls after stepping on wet paint at Yishun HDB carpark, taken to hospital

A middle-aged woman was taken to hospital on Sunday (Jan 18) after slipping on a puddle of paint at the open-air carpark in front of a HDB block in Yishun.
A middle-aged woman was taken to hospital after allegedly slipping on wet paint at an HDB carpark in Yishun on Sunday (Jan 18) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm in front of the barrier-free ramp of Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5.

Street view of where the woman tripped and fell at the open-air carpark in front of Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5.

In a series of pictures posted on Facebook page Singapura Channel, a puddle of paint is seen at the end of two parking lots facing the HDB block. 

A lid, which appears to be the one used on paint cans, is seen on the ground.

Pictures also showed the woman being attended to by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics. There were visible paint stains on the back of her shirt and on the left side of her head.

Pictures taken after the incident show the woman with paint stains on her hair and shirt.

In response to media queries, SCDF said that the woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for checks.

When AsiaOne visited the scene at around 10am on Monday, there were no signs of any ongoing construction or civil work by the Town Council or HDB.

Checks at the void deck notice boards of Block 701B and from Blocks 701 to 710 yielded the same outcome.

Two cones and a cordon tape were used to mark out the puddle of paint to prevent pedestrians from stepping on it.

Access to the affected area was restored just before noon on Monday (Jan 19) after conservancy workers used a water jet to wash off the puddle of paint.

Shortly after 11am, conservancy workers from the town council used water jet to remove the puddle. 

Access to the area has since been restored.

