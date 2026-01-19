Woman allegedly slips and falls after stepping on wet paint at Yishun HDB carpark, taken to hospital

A middle-aged woman was taken to hospital after allegedly slipping on wet paint at an HDB carpark in Yishun on Sunday (Jan 18) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm in front of the barrier-free ramp of Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5.

In a series of pictures posted on Facebook page Singapura Channel, a puddle of paint is seen at the end of two parking lots facing the HDB block.

A lid, which appears to be the one used on paint cans, is seen on the ground.

Pictures also showed the woman being attended to by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics. There were visible paint stains on the back of her shirt and on the left side of her head.

In response to media queries, SCDF said that the woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for checks.

When AsiaOne visited the scene at around 10am on Monday, there were no signs of any ongoing construction or civil work by the Town Council or HDB.

Checks at the void deck notice boards of Block 701B and from Blocks 701 to 710 yielded the same outcome.

Two cones and a cordon tape were used to mark out the puddle of paint to prevent pedestrians from stepping on it.

Shortly after 11am, conservancy workers from the town council used water jet to remove the puddle.

Access to the area has since been restored.

