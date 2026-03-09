singapore

Toyota Prius catches fire at Yishun HDB carpark, no injuries reported

The Toyota Prius hybrid car suffered extensive damage from the fire.
PHOTO: AsiaOne reader
The engine compartment of a Toyota Prius hybrid car caught fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) carpark in Yishun on Monday (March 9). 

The incident happened at about 11.05am at the sixth-floor of Block 512 Yishun Street 41 — a multistorey carpark. 

Eyewitnesses told AsiaOne that there were no other cars parked near the vehicle when it caught fire. 

Photos of the aftermath show heat and smoke damage on the ceiling and walls near the burnt car. 

Heat and smoke damage were seen on the walls and ceiling near where the Toyota Prius car was parked.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were seen responding to the incident. 

At least three SCDF fire appliances were seen at the scene.

The fire was put out at around 11.30am and no one was observed to have been injured.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF for more information.

