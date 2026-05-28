Fire breaks out in bedroom of Yishun HDB flat, window panel breaks

A fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun on Thursday (May 28) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4.20pm in the bedroom of an 11th floor unit at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 4.40pm, at least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) combined platform ladder used for high-rise firefighting, two fire engines, and a light fire attack vehicle were present.

A window panel of the unit was observed to be broken, with black soot seen on the external facade.

Outside the affected unit, black soot could also be seen along the corridor.

Conservancy workers from Nee Soon Town Council were on standby for cleaning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the fire involved contents of the bedroom, adding that firefighters used a compressed air foam backpack to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com