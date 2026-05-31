singapore

22-year-old man arrested over housebreaking at Yishun HDB flat

He was arrested in Yishun within four hours of the report being lodged and will be charged in court on Monday (June 1).
22-year-old man arrested over housebreaking at Yishun HDB flat
A 22-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of housebreaking at Block 225 Yishun Street 21 on Saturday (May 30).
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 31, 2026 8:00 AMBYSean Ler

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday (May 30) for his alleged involvement in a home break-in in Yishun.

Police said in a statement on Sunday that they were alerted to a case of housebreaking at Block 225 Yishun Street 21 at about 9.50am on Saturday.

The victim purportedly lost cash amounting to $520, bank cards, identity cards and a EZ-Link card.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified and arrested the suspect at Block 744 Yishun Street 72 within four hours of the report being made.

Except for the cash, all other items which were purportedly stolen, were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

He will be charged in court on June 1 with the offence of housebreaking, an offence which carries a penalty of up to ten years imprisonment and a fine.

Police advised homeowners to always secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grills and closed-shackle padlocks before leaving their premises, even if for a short while.

Those who observe any suspicious persons or activity can call the police at 999.

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Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtscrimeTheft/BurglaryHDByishun
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