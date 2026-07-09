Man found dead on void deck seat at Yishun HDB block

A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found slumped over a void deck table at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Thursday (July 9) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm at Block 128 Yishun Street 11.

Photographs and videos of the incident an eyewitness shared with AsiaOne show a man on a void deck seat, dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt and beige pants.

His head was rested on the void deck table, and his black-coloured bag was placed beside him.

At first glance, the man appeared to be fast asleep with nothing amiss.

The eyewitness, who declined to be named, said police officers arrived at around 4.30pm and were seen trying to wake the man.

A police cordon was later set up around the void deck and the officers were seen with surgical gloves.

Over the next few hours, police investigators were seen checking the scene and its surroundings.

A police hearse brought the man's body away at around 8.35pm.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the man was found motionless at the void deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that no foul play is suspected based on their preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com