26-year-old woman dies in hospital after falling from HDB block in Yishun

A 26-year-old woman died in the hospital after she fell from height at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun on Saturday (July 11) morning.

The incident happened at about 1.10am at Block 257 Yishun Ring Road.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 7.30am, some blood could still be seen along the concrete pavement beneath the back of a stack of flats.

Conservancy workers from the town council were seen washing down the area.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the woman was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where she later died.

Police said that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations, adding that investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com