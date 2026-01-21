Tower Transit staff lauded for stopping man who attacked colleague, used fire extinguisher on commuters

Two Tower Transit staff service members have been praised for stepping forward to restrain a 58-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted and injured another staff member in Yishun on Jan 19.

In a Facebook post on Jan 20, Tower Transit Singapore shared that a man physically assaulted a female service ambassador and sprayed commuters with a fire extinguisher.

The transport operator said that interchange supervisor Faisal and bus captain Zaki confronted the man and followed him into Northpoint City.

The man proceeded to spray the extinguisher and threw it at a shopper. Seeing a critical opening, Faisal rushed forward to restrain the man before the police arrived and the man was subsequently arrested.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at about 9.30am at 920 Yishun Avenue 2, which is the address of the Yishun Integrated Transport Hub.

The Tower Transit service ambassador, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 58-year-old man was arrested for being a public nuisance and of unsound mind. He is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tower Transit Singapore said that this was not Faisal's first act of heroism.

In December 2022, he helped subdue an individual who was using a fire extinguisher to smash the windscreens of several buses at the Yishun ITH bus park.

