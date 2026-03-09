Man arrested for loanshark harassment in Yishun within 4 hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (March 7) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Yishun.

The incident happened at a residential unit along Yishun Street 22.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows the main gate and door of the said unit splashed with red paint.

Another photograph shows a debtor's note which reads: "Own (Owe) money. Pay money. Call me back for payment (sic)."

The man was arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within four hours of the report made.

A plastic bag containing a can of paint, white tape, black permanent marker and one debtor's note were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Monday.

If found guilty of loanshark harassment, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Police also warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance for loanshark activities, adding that those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

