Fire breaks out at basement carpark in Yishun condominium, 1 taken to hospital

A fire broke out at the basement carpark of a condominium in Yishun on Wednesday (July 29) night.

The incident, involving a car, happened at about 8.20pm at Orchard Park Condominium.

A resident, who declined to be named, told AsiaOne she heard what sounded like an explosion, adding that the smell of smoke was very strong.

Pictures seen by AsiaOne show flames from a vehicle parked at the carpark, and thick black smoke could be seen coming out from an opening.

AsiaOne understands that the vehicle involved is not an electric vehicle.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said its firefighters extinguished the fire with two water jets, adding that one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying said in a Facebook post at 11.15pm that residents from one of the towers were evacuated.

She thanked residents, including a police full-time national serviceman, for stepping forward to respond to the incident.

"Our grassroots volunteers and People's Association also quickly moved in to offer help. Good to see many neighbours looking out for one another," Lee wrote in her post.

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editor@asiaone.com