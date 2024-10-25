Yishun resident calls police on stranger who allegedly tried to unlock his gate thrice

A resident in Yishun was startled to find a stranger attempting to unlock his front gate in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred at Block 259 Yishun Ring Road on Wednesday (Oct 23) at approximately 4am, according to Shin Min Daily News.

57-year-old resident surnamed Fang (transliteration) was fast asleep when he was woken up by an alarm from the electronic lock app on his phone.

Upon inspecting surveillance footage, Fang saw a stranger trying to unlock his gate.

The man was dressed in a black T-shirt, and had a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, recounted Fang. He was also carrying a backpack.

Fang estimated the man to be in his thirties.

The entire incident lasted almost five minutes, as the man tried to unlock Fang's gate three times.

The man only fled the scene when he heard Fang approaching the door.

Fang made a police report shortly after.

"I've lived here for 10 years and I've never seen him. There are no valuables outside the house, just some potted plants," Fang said to Shin Min.

Fang added that not many residents in his estate use digital locks — he only recently replaced the original lock on his gate with an electronic one for the safety of his elderly mother.

"I always lock the gate and the door before I sleep every night. Even if he managed to unlock the gate, he wouldn't be able to open the door.

"But if my mother is alone at home, the door is usually unlocked," he said.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

