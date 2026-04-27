Yishun resident files police report after woman allegedly dumps flyers, sugar in plant pot

A Yishun resident lodged a police report after repeatedly finding strange litter — including tissue paper, flyers, and even brown sugar — scattered in the plant pot outside her home.

Jiang, a 46-year-old beautician who lives at Block 835 Yishun Street 81, told Shin Min Daily News that she moved into the area about six months ago.

The potted plant outside her home was a money tree, or Pachira aquatica, which she kept tidy, and did not obstruct the corridor.

Jiang told the Chinese daily she noticed litter began appearing in the plant pot, including tissue paper and torn advertising flyers, around February.

On April 8, she found finely shredded flyers tossed into the pot, which made it impossible for her to clean.

CCTV footage showed a woman dressed in a sleeveless top and shorts walking past Jiang's home at about 2pm that day carrying a bag.

As she walked past the home, the woman allegedly scattered the trash into Jiang's plant pot.

Jiang printed a screengrab of the footage with warnings informing passers-by there was a camera and urging them not to litter.

The littering stopped for a few days, but on Friday (April 24), Jiang said she found brown sugar poured into the pot which attracted a large number of ants.

Jiang was furious and immediately filed a police report.

She added that the money tree cost over $100 and could easily become an ant nest now, which means that she would have to replant it.

Police confirmed receiving the report and told Shin Min the case is under investigation.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com