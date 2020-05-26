Yishun resident helps SCDF put out fire from his home

One Yishun resident was certainly heeding the government's call to stay home and stay safe to a tee when he helped to extinguish a fire from the comfort of his home.

The 29-year-old assisted officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) by spraying water from the window of his flat after a taxi caught fire in a car park at Block 257 Yishun Ring Road on May 25, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Footage of the incident showed a police car arriving on the scene and several officers aiming fire extinguishers at the blaze.

SCDF officers then arrived and put out the fire with two hoses, assisted by a steady stream of water from the helpful resident.

<Reader's Contribution by Wong> Taxi caught on fire at Yishun this morning. SCDF should award the heroic resident at 2:45min Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, May 25, 2020

The man, who was not identified, told the Chinese daily that he saw the taxi driver rushing out of the vehicle after it started smoking.

He then saw the taxi's engine burst into flames and heard three loud explosions, he said.

Rushing to his toilet to grab a water hose, he began spraying water onto the taxi from his flat on the third floor.

"About 15 minutes later, the SCDF arrived on the scene. My 73-year-old father and I continued spraying water, hoping to give them a helping hand," he recounted. "The blaze was put out within five minutes."

He had not thought much of his good deed until SCDF officers turned up at his door to acknowledge his efforts, he said.

SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance and said that there were no injuries relating to the incident.

