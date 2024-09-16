Yishun resident keeps rooster that crows every morning, others plant trees illegally

Yishun residents have been breeding birds and planting illegally in the turf area in front of Block 272 Yishun Street 22.

Stomp contributor Anonymous shared a video tour of the ground floor of the block where several birds can be seen inside a large coop on Sept 6. Bird noises can be heard throughout the video.

"Around six pigeons were in the chicken coop," said the Stomp contributor. "We are not supposed to keep pigeons or chickens in HDB estates due to the risk of bird flu and noise pollution."

The Stomp contributor added that residents had dug up the ground to grow their own plants.

"A mess of banana trees was planted. One white rooster was brought in and released to roam around. It crows from 4 am to 8 am at the void deck daily."

The Stomp contributor claimed a resident had been breeding the birds for decades.

"When I moved in a few years ago, my neighbours told me the rooster crowing had been an issue for many years," recalled the Stomp contributor, who also shared a photo of the notice by Nee Soon Town Council informing residents that digging and planting in the turf area was disallowed.

In response to a Stomp query, the town council said on Sept 11: "Our officers have been actively engaging with the resident and he has kindly removed the chickens earlier.

"Our team, together with the assistance of the residents' committee, will further engage with the resident in the removal of illegal planting around the area, as well as the removal of the birds and bird coop. The team will work with the resident in tidying up the area.

"Restoring the common area and pruning the plants will take some time but we are ensuring that everything is done respectfully and cooperatively."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.