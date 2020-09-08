Yishun residents to get new integrated development with swimming pools, hawker centre in 2027

SINGAPORE - Yishun residents can look forward to a new integrated development at Chong Pang City that will have swimming pools, a gym and fitness studios, as well as an upgraded hawker centre and community club.

The construction of the 0.9ha development is slated to be completed in 2027.

The multi-storey development, which will be tentatively named Chill @ Chong Pang, will be located at the site of Chong Pang Community Club in Yishun Ring Road and Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5, a commercial Housing Board block. It will also have space for commercial shops.

Hawkers and stallholders from the existing Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, which was built in 1984 and upgraded in 2003, will be able to relocate to the new integrated development when it is ready, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the People's Association, National Environment Agency and Sport Singapore in a joint media release on Tuesday (Sept 8).

The existing hawker centre, when vacated, will be redeveloped into a community plaza by 2028. There are currently a total of 179 stalls in the market and hawker centre, comprising 56 cooked food stalls and 123 market stalls.

Construction for the new integrated development is expected to commence in the second half of 2022.

Speaking at a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, who is an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said the new development will be a more efficient use of land space that can cater to the needs of residents in Yishun and the northern region. It is also an opportunity to rejuvenate Chong Pang Community Club, which was built in 1988.

The authorities said that they will roll out more interesting programmes for residents at the development. For instance, there are plans to introduce joint-agency programmes to promote active lifestyles and enhance interaction among residents.

Mr Shanmugam said that all existing hawkers at Chong Pang Market will be offered replacement stalls. Those currently receiving subsidies on rental will continue to receive subsidies at the upgraded hawker centre, while others paying market rate will continue to do so.

Hawkers will also not be affected by the renovation and construction works, and will be able to operate as usual at the current hawker centre until the integrated development is ready, he added.

However, shop owners and tenants at Block 102, a four-storey HDB block, will be affected, as the block has to be acquired by the SLA for the new development. It comprises 17 shops that had been sold to store holders on the first floor, and 51 shops rented out by the HDB.

The block has no residential units so no HDB flat residents will be affected.

Construction for the new integrated development is expected to commence in the second half of 2022 and be completed in 2027. PHOTO: SINGAPORE LAND AUTHORITY

The SLA said it will work closely with the affected shop owners and tenants, and assist them through the acquisition process. The agency had on Tuesday gazetted the acquisition of the affected land.

In response to queries, an SLA spokesman said the owners of the 17 shops on the first floor will be paid market value for the acquired property as at the date of the acquisition. In addition to the market value of the acquired shop, they will also be compensated for " reasonable expense" such as relocation fees and stamp and legal fees for the replacement property, if applicable.

A professional private valuer will also be appointed to assist in determining the market value of the acquired shop. "We will take into consideration the claims, if any, submitted by the affected shop owner," said the SLA.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.