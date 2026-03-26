Yishun serial thief accused of stealing bicycles, PMDs to be charged on March 26

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (March 25) for his alleged involvement in a series of theft cases in Yishun involving bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Police said in a statement on Wednesday night that they received eight reports of theft between December 2025 and March 2026.

The alleged theft cases took place along Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 9, Yishun Street 31, Yishun Street 42, Yishun Street 43 and Yishun Street 44, over a nearly four-month period between December 2025 and March 2026.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that residential developments along Yishun Street 31, 42, 43 and 44 are mostly newer Build-To-Order (BTOs) flats, while the stretches along Yishun Avenue 6 and 9 have a mix of both BTOs and older HDB precincts.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified and arrested the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

A bicycle was also seized as a case exhibit.

The 36-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday for the offence of theft which carries a penalty of up to three years jail, a fine, or both.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance for such criminal acts and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

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editor@asiaone.com