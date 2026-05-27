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Tribecar vehicle mows down centre railings along road in Yishun, believed to have skidded

The 36-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital
Tribecar vehicle mows down centre railings along road in Yishun, believed to have skidded
The car, which is believed to have self-skidded along Yishun Avenue 5, was seen with significant damages to its front bumper and bonnet.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 26, 2026 11:30 PMBYSean Ler

A car driven by a 36-year-old man crashed into a section of centre railings along a road divider in Yishun, after it was believed to have skidded on Monday night (May 25).

The incident occurred at about 9.30pm along Yishun Avenue 5 towards Sembawang Road, in vicinity of Yishun MRT station.

Map showing where the accident happened on Monday (May 26) night.

Photographs sent to a motoring chat group on Telegram show the car with significant damage to its front bumper and bonnet. 

The car bore a Tribecar sticker on the driver's door.

A row of fallen railings could be seen behind the car, which was lodged into another section of railings.

A row of fallen centre railings was seen behind the car.

At least one Traffic Police expressway patrol car and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance were present at the scene.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF said the male driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The car is believed to have skidded, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - Traffic
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