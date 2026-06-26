Woman arrested in Yishun for alleged sale of counterfeit goods online worth over $34k

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the online sale of counterfeit goods on Thursday (June 25).

She was nabbed by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department during a raid at Yishun Street 61, where police found more than 700 purportedly fake items.

Police said on Friday night that the items seized, with an estimated street value of over $34,000, included accessories, apparels, footwear, luxury bags, sunglasses, watches and wallets.

They added members of the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods, including through online platforms, are serious offences.

"The police will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."

Investigations into the woman are ongoing.

Those convicted of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

On May 6, the Court of Appeal awarded French luxury house French luxury house Louis Vuitton $510,000 in damages from a Singapore Instagram seller accused of repeatedly peddling counterfeit luxury goods.

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editor@asiaone.com