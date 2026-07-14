'I'm moving out of Yishun': Woman horrified after discovering insect eggs plastered across her window

A woman was left thoroughly creeped out after discovering a bizarre patch of green insect eggs plastered across the outside of her window, prompting her to joke that she was "moving out of Yishun".

Local content creator Pamela, who goes by @leeshuhadah on Instagram, shared the unsettling discovery in a video uploaded on Sunday (July 12).

The video has since racked up over 250,000 views and more than 3,800 reactions.

Speaking to AsiaOne on July 14, Pamela said she first noticed the mysterious green cluster on July 11 before clarifying in her recent video that it was attached to the exterior of her window, not inside her home.

"I was quite worried because I didn't know what eggs they were, but I was also wondering if it was bird shit," Pamela recounted.

Moth egg cluster

She later dismissed suggestions that the cluster was animal droppings, joking that for that to happen, "a bird or any other creature" would have had to "arch their butt and angle it" so that it splattered directly onto her window.

After doing a quick Google search, Pamela said she found out that the cluster was actually a mass of eggs laid by a species of moth.

Joking that it must have been "a very fertile moth", she said the eggs were removed shortly by her partner after they were discovered.

According to Pamela, a "crunchy" sound was heard as the eggs were being removed.

"I would not have done that. If that was me, I would have just sold the house and migrated elsewhere to a place where I wouldn't be put in such a situation," she was quoted as saying.

The content creator also told AsiaOne that she has "seen insects molting on my windows and leaving their old skin behind before but I've never encountered insect eggs".

Netizens share similar encounters

The unusual sight sparked plenty of reactions online, with many commenters saying they had never seen moth eggs arranged in such a way.

One commenter recalled finding a similar cluster on a curtain while living in Yishun, adding that they have since "shifted back to the East".

Another said they once found moth eggs laid in a neat line on freshly washed laundry.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Pamela said she also learnt a few things from followers after sharing her experience.

According to comments she received, moth eggs can hatch in as little as five days, meaning those who spot similar clusters should remove them quickly if they do not want them hatching on their windows.

She added that several followers also suggested the eggs do not have to be killed. Instead, they can be carefully relocated to a nearby plant or another suitable outdoor spot, allowing them to hatch away from the home.

[[nid:739667]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com