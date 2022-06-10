You again? Food delivery rider annoys Punggol and Sengkang road users with his reckless riding

They see him rolling (and it seems like) they hating.

A GrabFood delivery cyclist is gaining notoriety online for his less-than-gracious style of riding on the roads.

It seems that he operates mainly in the northeast of Singapore, around Punggol and Sengkang.

From supposedly spewing expletives at other road users to switching lanes on a whim, this 'Northeast terror' has it all.

On Thursday (June 9), dashcam footage of his antics was posted on SGRV Admin Facebook page.

The 95-second-clip was a compilation of two separate incidents involving what seems to be the same cyclist.

On the afternoon of June 9, he was seen on the video cycling on the right-most lane of Sengkang Central, a two-lane street.

As the cyclist passed a stationary trailer parked on the left lane, the driver behind him honked multiple times.

In response, the cyclist got off his bike for a couple of seconds and gestured aggressively toward the driver before cycling off.

The other incident occurred on May 23 at Punggol Central and this time around, he was seen turning right and it looked like he was cutting across the path of the dashcam car, on the rightmost lane.

And just like in the other incident, the dashcam driver had to react swiftly in order to avoid a potential accident.

Although the cyclist wore a helmet on both occasions, netizens were outraged and many had their pitchforks on the ready.

"The cyclist is too much. Why you need to hog the road? Let the faster traffic go first?" one Facebook user asked.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Facebook/SGRV Admin

Some netizens said that the dashcam driver from the June 9 incident did not need to be so aggressive with his horning.

"It's a two-lane road with only one lane accessible, why make a fuss?" one lamented. "Let him pass the obstacle on the right."

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has a set of on-road rules for cyclists and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders.

Wearing a helmet is a must when cycling on the road.

Cyclists and PAB riders must also ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads, and allow for traffic to overtake them safely.

In March 2021, a food delivery rider was killed after a Mini Cooper rammed him off his PAB at the intersection of Hougang Avenue 1 and Tampines Road.

The man was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and died of his injuries hours later.

amierul@asiaone.com