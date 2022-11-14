'You are going to answer to my queen': Woman charged for insulting judge at Benjamin Glynn trial handed more charges

SINGAPORE - A woman accused of shouting insults at a district judge during the trial of a Briton, who claimed to be a “sovereign” after he was caught not wearing a mask in public amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was handed two additional charges on Monday (Nov 14).

Lee Hui Yin, 52, also known as Tarchandi Tan, is now accused of two counts of using criminal force on a public servant.

She was in a police vehicle that was travelling along Keppel Road at around 1.20pm on Nov 10 when she allegedly spat on the faces of two police officers.

The next day, she was charged in court with one count each of harassment and behaving in a disorderly manner over her alleged actions during Benjamin Glynn’s trial on Aug 18, 2021.

In an earlier statement, the police said Lee was seated in the public gallery at the State Courts on Aug 18, 2021, when she was asked to step out of the courtroom to adjust her mask, which was askew.

She then allegedly used insulting words towards District Judge Eddy Tham, saying “this is a ridiculous kangaroo court”, “if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask”, and “I do not respect the judge”.

Lee is also accused of behaving in a disorderly manner that day by shouting in a public place and behaving in an unruly manner in the courtroom during Glynn’s trial.

The Singaporean, who is in remand and appeared in court via video-link, told the court on Monday that she could not get somebody to bail her out as her mobile phone was with the authorities.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En told District Judge Lorraine Ho that the device had been handed to Lee’s boyfriend.

Lee also said she needed to call her “law advocate”, Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, 57, a self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen” who has claimed trial in an unrelated case over allegedly failing to wear a mask in public.

He first made the headlines in August 2021 when he turned up at the State Courts, claiming to be a lawyer representing Glynn.

During Glynn’s court proceedings, Abdul Rashid had claimed to be an ambassador-at-large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda.

Abdul Rashid had also admitted that he did not have a licence to practise law, but said he was from Kingdom Filipina Hacienda.

Kingdom Filipina Hacienda, which claims to be an autocratic sovereign monarchy in the Philippines, is not a recognised territory.

Abdul Rashid’s case is pending.

On Monday, Judge Ho ordered Lee to be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health. Her case has been adjourned to Nov 28.

Lee, who objected, raised her voice and said: “The first judge already said I am sane... I have bruises on my arm... I may be paralysed... you are going to answer to my queen.”

Glynn, 41, had earlier contested four charges over not wearing a mask, harassing the police and being a public nuisance.

The former recruitment consultant was then convicted and sentenced to six weeks’ jail.

He was deported to Britain in August 2021, and is barred from re-entering Singapore.

For each count of using criminal force on a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.