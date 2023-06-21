'You are here to extort us': Clinic staff caught on camera yelling at customer to get out

A disagreement over the quality of service at an aesthetic clinic quickly escalated into a shouting match between a male staff and a customer.

A video of the heated exchange was uploaded on Singapore Incident's Instagram page on Tuesday (June 20), showing the woman being told to "get out" of the clinic.

In the post's caption, the aesthetic clinic was identified as ClearSK, which has multiple outlets in Singapore. It is unclear which outlet the incident took place at.

"You get out! You are here to extort us," said the staff, dressed in a blue shirt.

"I won't leave, I'm going to stay put," replied the woman in Mandarin. "Didn't you already call the police?"

"Can't I stay here? Isn't this a public place?" she continued to question, as the man tries to get her to leave.

"No, this is our clinic's premise," retorted the man, who also informed another female staff to ensure that the customer does not re-enter the clinic.

The video drew mixed opinions from netizens, as some felt that the staff should not have yelled at the customer, as it was "unprofessional and disrespectful".

On the other hand, others felt that the woman was the one at fault.

Responding to the video, ClearSK left a statement in the video's comments, explaining they were forced to ask the customer to leave immediately as she "verbally abused" the clinic's doctors and staff, and was "causing a nuisance".

The clinic further shared that a security guard was deployed to their premises for an hour as the customer remained outside the unit.



"The company shall not comment on this case publicly since we have referred this case to the police and other authorities for investigation."

They also "categorically" denied all the customer's allegations against them.

On her end, the customer also left a negative review on the clinic's Google page, claiming that the doctor who performed the procedure on her was unprofessional.

AsiaOne has contacted ClearSK for further comment.

