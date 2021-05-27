You ask I deliver: Netizens tickled by game store labelling customer's parcel 'books for study'

Want to drop some coin on fancy gaming gear without your mum noticing? A good place to start is to hatch a plan in order to cover your tracks.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 26), local computer store Endless Passion shared a story on how they helped a customer do just that.

The customer had made a rather odd request after purchasing a Logitech gaming mouse for a sweet sum of $239. He asked for his mouse to be wrapped in a simple package when delivered.

In a text exchange with the store, he explained that he did not want his mum to know he’s getting a new mouse yet again.

Looking at the price tag again, it is completely understandable why he chose to hide his new purchase from her.

What really gets this story going is how Endless Passion handled that request.

Not only did the store follow instructions to a tee, but it also went one further by cheekily scribbling ‘Books for study’ together with a smiley face on the packaging.

The comments section of the Facebook post went wild, with over 300 comments and 5,400 shares in under 24 hours.

Many users thought that it was very well played by the store, calling what they did "exemplary service".

Some got a little bit more worried, in case the mum in question came across the Facebook post.

Interestingly, such discreet purchases aren't exactly rare.

A man in Vietnam recently disguised his newly bought PlayStation 5 as a Wi-Fi router, while a Taiwanese man attempted to trick his wife into thinking that the gaming console was an air purifier.

