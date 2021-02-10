'You blind ah': Motorcyclist who stopped in wrong spot insists parking warden shouldn't fine him

The only thing more embarrassing than realising you're wrong in the middle of an argument is finding out that you've broadcast your mistake to the world.

A motorcyclist tried to air his grievances by sharing a video of his exchange with a parking warden on Tuesday (Feb 9). After viewing the clip, which was re-uploaded onto various Facebook pages on the same day, no one appeared to take his side.

"Got this video from one of my contacts and would spare some thought with regards to the incident that just happened... Posted by ROADS.sg on Monday, February 8, 2021

He had stopped his motorcycle at the side of a road with a single yellow zig-zag line when a parking warden approached him to issue a ticket.

In the recording, he could be heard speaking to the parking warden in a rude manner: "You blind ah? You blind or what! Eh, you deaf ah?"

The motorcyclist continued to hurl insults at the other man, calling him "stupid" and "an idiot", and insisted that he should not receive a summon ticket since he was "still here" with his vehicle.

Much to the amusement of many netizens, the parking warden paid absolutely no attention to the man's insults. Instead, he calmly carried out his duty, even handing the tickets to the motorcyclist with both hands.

"Uncle give ticket like give [red packet] ah uncle [sic]," a netizen joked.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others also pointed out that the flaws in the motorcyclist's 'reasoning', saying that he had committed a traffic offence.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Under the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs) Rules, parking on the side of a road marked with a single yellow zigzag line is not allowed, except for immediate picking up and dropping off of passengers. Failure to comply would result in a fine that's between $120 and $230, and in certain cases, three demerit points.

rainercheung@asiaone.com