You can't sit with us: SDA thwarts opposition parties' hope of contesting GE together

Applications from four opposition parties to join the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) ahead of the upcoming general election have been put on hold indefinitely, The Straits Times reported.

Singaporeans First (SingFirst), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People's Power Party (PPP) and Reform Party (RP) had reportedly indicated their interest in joining the SDA, the only registered political alliance in Singapore, in March.

Speaking to the newspaper on June 11, SDA secretary-general Abu Mohamed said: "We have not organised a proper CEC (central executive committee) meeting to talk about it.

"What I will say is, I have spoken to the other members of the SDA leadership, such as our chairman and vice-chairman, and they have already told me what they think.

"We are going to put their application on hold indefinitely, and will make a decision on it perhaps even after the GE. For now, we are not accepting them."

The next general election is due to be held by 14 April 2021.

Back in January, the four parties had initially announced their intention to register a new alliance.

However, they later decided to apply to join the SDA instead.

SingFirst secretary-general Tan Jee Say had said in April: "It will detract from our message/image of a united front if we register another alliance when there is SDA. Hence, we believe it would be good if we could all come together under SDA."

Now, with their hopes of joining the SDA and contesting the next election as a single bloc thwarted, the four parties may consider asking their members to quit and consolidate under one party, The Straits Times reported.

In response to SDA's announcement, Tan said he was "disappointed".

PPP chief Goh Meng Seng echoed Tan's sentiments, expressing that the party was "disappointed to learn about SDA’s decision from the media instead of receiving an official reply from it.”

Goh also clarified that PPP had not officially applied to join SDA. The party had only requested a preliminary meeting with the alliance's leaders to discuss joining, he said.

Meanwhile, SDA, which currently has two members — the Singapore Justice Party and the Singapore Malay National Organisation — is "ready" for the next general election, Abu said.

"If they are joining [us] just for the sake of running as candidates, then they might as well go on their own.

"We have to be fair to our own current people who have committed themselves and have been preparing hard for the next election."

SDA was founded before the 2001 elections by former SPP chief Chiam See Tong to provide a common coalition for opposition parties to contest against the ruling People's Action Party.

