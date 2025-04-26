'You get the GST cash twice a year, but you pay GST every day': RDU's Philemon calls for GST to be lowered in first GE2025 rally

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) should be lowered back to seven per cent, said Red Dot United's (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon on Saturday (April 26) at the party's first rally in this General Election.

The sparse crowd at the Bukit View Secondary School, numbering just about a hundred or so, broke into a smattering applause as Philemon spoke of reducing GST.

"You get the GST cash twice a year, but you pay GST every day," he said.

"Give chicken wing and take back the whole chicken."

He also spoke about the difficulties of finding jobs after retrenchment in Singapore with a high inflow of foreign workers.

"It is not unreasonable to ask for steady jobs and steady incomes," he said.

"We don't want freelancing jobs," Philemon said. "Many of us, we have families children and commitment. Even if you are single, you still have bills to pay.

"Largely, Singaporeans feel like we are digging deeper into our pockets."

He shared that in the party's walkabouts, residents have shared they feel like "second-class citizens".

"Singaporeans have to be first-class citizens in their own home," he said. "Make Singapore fairer for all who call it home."

He outlined RDU's proposed schemes targeting economic, housing and healthcare issues, with the new 5Cs: CDC vouchers, cash handouts, CPF top-ups, conservancy rebates, and CHAS card discounts.

Philemon also promised to prioritise citizens in housing, jobs and opportunities, and to push for more transparency of national data and information.

There were cheers when RDU's candidates for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC took the stage.

Liyana Dhamirah, who is recontesting in the GRC, riled up the crowd when she asked: "Have your lives improved in the past five years?"

Liyana shared that she met a resident who had to choose between going for a medical appointment or buying a meal.

"How dignified is it to have to depend on handouts to survive," she said as she acknowledged Government support schemes.

Fellow candidate Osman Sulaiman said: "Tackling the cost of living isn't a slogan for us. It's our priority."

Philemon took to the stage again just before the rally ended at 10pm.

Standing with his party members, he said Singaporeans should forge a "new social compact" that is based in collective prosperity, housing security and resilient economy.

Philemon then asked the crowd to take the pledge together and started chanting "RDU" before the rally ended.

Fifteen candidates will represent RDU across four constituencies at Jurong Central SMC;Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC; Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Nee Soon GRC, where Philemon is heading its five-member slate.

All 15 candidates spoke at the rally.

