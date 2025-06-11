'You got yourself a customer for life': Woman receives surprise gifts from SIA crew to celebrate her pregnancy

A pregnant woman recently received an unexpected and heartwarming gesture from the crew aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight.

In a video posted on June 2 to her TikTok account, Agataandbella, she shared the touching moment when the airline crew surprised her with gifts, including a handwritten letter congratulating her and her husband on their pregnancy.

The letter also expressed well wishes for their growing family.

In the video, she mentioned that a goodie bag — which included two pouches and other items — was given to her at the end of the flight.

"Small gestures like that make all the difference. Singapore Airlines, you got yourself a customer for life," she said.

Several netizens have also responded to the video, sharing their own memorable experiences with the airline.

One user wrote that she too, received a goodie bag and a handwritten card from the crew, who even sang her a birthday song during the flight.

Another user shared that she received a cake while on her honeymoon when she and her husband flew with SIA.

The video has since garnered over 329,800 views and 27,200 likes.

AsiaOne has reached out to Agataandbella for more information.

