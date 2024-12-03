'You have a family who can walk': Man filmed in VivoCity lift lobby fight speaks up

A man caught in a confrontation at a lift lobby in VivoCity on Sunday (Dec 1) has come forward to share his side of the story.

In a Facebook video that has since been deleted, Suresh Vanaz can be seen shouting and being restrained by several members of the public.

The clip also showed him falling over and hurling a backpack at another man.

Vanaz took to TikTok on Monday to give his perspective in a six-minute video.

He begins by calling out Facebook user "Sanico Sanico" for posting the viral video. He also claims that the video was edited for virality instead of showing his family's perspective.

Vanaz goes on to explain that the conflict started when he tried to exit the lift with his wheelchair-bound brother.

People did not give way when he began backing out of the lift, but allegedly berated him instead.

The other man involved in the conflict also asked Vanaz: "You cannot see ah, brother?"

He even challenged Vanaz to "come and settle" the conflict, but backed down and fled the scene when the latter squared up.

Lift-taking etiquette

In his TikTok video, Vanaz admits that he got angry due to the other party's inconsiderate behaviour, and that he had similar experiences when taking the lift with his wheelchair-bound brother.

"You have a family who can walk," he said as he encouraged those who are able-bodied to take the escalator and give way to those who need to use the lift.

Vanaz also raised issue with the "keyboard warriors" who left unkind comments online without knowing his side of the story.

"Be mindful people, caregivers are going through stress in this Singapore situation here," he said.

Messages of encouragement and support came pouring in, with netizens commending Vanaz on standing up for his brother.

Some even shared their own experiences, highlighting the need for better etiquette while taking the lift.

AsiaOne has reached out to VivoCity's management office for more information.

