'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

PHOTO: Video screengrabs
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A domestic helper was seen crying and packing up her belongings after she was allegedly kicked out of home by her employer, and police are investigating the incident.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt against a domestic worker along Holland Road on Saturday (Feb 1), at around 1.30pm.

Videos of the incident, which occurred at a condominium, were posted on Facebook and have been viewed more than 630,000 times.

Another foreign domestic worker (FWD) who worked in the same condominium had witnessed the incident and uploaded the videos online.

In the first clip, a maid can be seen falling onto the ground after apparently being pushed. She is also heard crying and repeatedly saying, "You hurt me!"

The second video shows the witness going downstairs to check on the maid, whose belongings were on the floor outside the unit and along the corridor.

The Indonesian maid can be seen crying while stuffing some clothes into a black bag.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the witness said: "During her time working here, (the maid) often complained to me about being hungry and having to go without food whenever she did something wrong or ate without her employer's permission.

"She had also asked me for help the night before the incident, but I did not expect this to happen."

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a statement on Monday (Feb 3), the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said that it was aware of the videos "that seemed to suggest an FDW was in distress outside her employer's house."

"We are in contact with the FDW and the authorities currently to assist her, should she need further advice," said the CDE in a Facebook post.

"We urge the public not to speculate, and let investigations run its due course."

When contacted by Stomp, the Ministry of Manpower declined to comment as it is a police case and investigations are ongoing.

More about
MAIDS Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown on Facebook
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Former SIA steward now sells youtiao with a modern twist in Yishun
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

SERVICES