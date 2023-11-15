'You never know what will happen tomorrow': This sole breadwinner intends to keep money from Assurance Package for rainy days

This December, Raimi Md Juhari will be receiving a cash payout through the government's Assurance Package, which aims to help Singaporeans with the rising cost of living.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a phone interview on Wednesday (Nov 15), the 51-year-old, who works in the emergency service, said he'll be receiving $500 next month. He added that he intends to keep the money for a rainy day.

"My salary is enough, but you never know what will happen tomorrow," said Raimi, who is the sole breadwinner of his family.

He currently lives in a three-room HDB flat with his wife, a homemaker, and their 10-year-old son.

Raimi's wife will be receiving $800, but he says he wants his wife to keep the money for herself.

"She hasn't been working for 13 years, and I also know that she needs to buy things on her own."

He told AsiaOne that his household expenses each month come up to $1,500 to $1,600. This amount includes $300 for his son's tuition, as well as some monetary support for his elderly parents.

Despite being appreciative of the payouts he'll be receiving, Raimi admits that he's worried about keeping up with the cost of living if prices continue going up.

"That's why I'm keeping the money, just in case I don't have enough [in the future]. I can use it to pay for things I need."

2.9 million Singaporeans to receive AP cash payout

Besides Raimi, about 2.9 million other Singaporeans will also be receiving between $200 and $800 this December.

This is applicable to Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2024, regardless of the amount of properties they own, said the Ministry of Finance in a press release on Wednesday.

Within this group, about 2.5 million will also receive an additional payout of up to $200 under the AP Cash Special Payment.

This additional sum applies to Singaporeans whose assessable income for year-of-assessment 2022 is up to $100,000.

The AP Cash and AP Cash Special Payment will be disbursed together in December.

Singaporeans may check their eligibility for the AP cash payouts at the AP official website by logging in with their SingPass.

To receive the payouts by Dec 5, Singaporeans are encouraged to link their NRIC to their PayNow accounts by Nov 19.

Those without PayNow-NRIC will receive their payouts directly into their bank account by Dec 13, or via GovCash by Dec 22.

In addition to the cash payouts in December, Singaporean households will also be receiving $500 of CDC vouchers, U-Save rebates of $130 to $200 in January 2024.

Seniors will also receive an AP Seniors' Bonus of $200 to $300 and an AP Medisave top-up of $150 in February 2024.

