'You want to bully me?' Elderly man shouts at Jurong hawker, threatens to call the police after 'miscommunication'

A man was seen shouting at staff of a prata stall in a Jurong West coffee shop on Saturday morning (March 10).

Stomp contributor Anonymous shared a video of the incident that occurred at Block 496 Jurong West Street 41 at around 10am.

He said: "There was a miscommunication on pricing inquiry between the stall owner and the customer.

"The old man wanted to buy putu mayam and there was only one piece left, so the stall owner asked if he wanted more. The old man initially said one would do. After seeing the stall owner open up a new packet, he said never mind, he would have two pieces.

"The stall owner placed the food on a plate for dining in but the old man said he wanted it packed, and the tension grew.

"Then came the payment part. The stall owner said $1.50 and the old man questioned why. The stall owner told him that one for $0.80, two for $1.50 and three for $2.

"The old man looked puzzled and then after some commotion, the stall owner just took the food away. The old man turned angsty and the quarrel started.

"Over the video, the old man can be heard demanding the rights of a customer and the respect as an elderly. He was also shouting at the top of his voice, threatening to call the police."

In the video, the customer is seen screaming at a man in the stall while a second employee tries to diffuse the situation by making conciliatory hand gestures. The customer also yells, "You want to bully me?"

Anonymous added: "The old man left after another Chinese guy calmed him down and ushered him away.

"Please show some consideration and courtesy towards hawkers and coffee shop staff. I's not easy working in a warm, oily and stuffy environment. Miscommunications are normal. We just need to exercise some understanding, courtesy and patience, and we can arrive at a win-win for both sides."

