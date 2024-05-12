'You'll learn to be forgiving when you have kids': Facebook post gets mixed reaction after complaining about car parked outside school 'blocking others'

A Facebook post meant to 'shame' a driver for "blocking others" might have backfired. Instead of supportive comments, it received mixed reactions from netizens.

In a post shared on SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (May 9), showed a photo of a car parked near a school gate. The caption wrote: "Two lane road becomes one lane because this man always parked his car near the school gate for his own convenience when fetching his kids," adding that the car "always blocks others."

Netizens were quick to jump in saying that it is very common for the car to be parked there and all schools are the same. One commenter added: "You'll learn to be forgiving when you have kids."

Upon analysing the post, netizens also mentioned that the complaint does not contain enough evidence as the road appears to be empty in the photo. One comment wrote: "Please back up your claim or you're just a green-eyed monster with no car."

While most netizens criticised the user's lack of understanding, some shared the same frustration as him with one saying the white car in the photo is "selfish" and should be more considerate.

Some also shared their advice on how to handle the situation which includes calling the Traffic Police (TP) officers.

