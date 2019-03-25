Young dancers express their love for the Chinese language through dance battle

How do you express your love for the Chinese language? A group of young dancers recently did so by showing off their best moves on stage.

125 students from primary schools all around Singapore joined the inaugural Chinese Street Dance competition, hosted by Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning (CPCLL) and Mandarin edutainment channel, MaxToon.

In the grand finale held on Saturday (March 23), young dancers aged seven to 12 showed their appreciation for the Chinese language through music and their own choreographed dances.

The dancers had to explain the concept of their performances as well as showcase their best interpretation of the theme song "爱上华文” (In love with Chinese).

Judges of the competition - Tosh Zhang, Chua Choon Hui, Cheong Xinying.Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

The top three winning teams took home trophies as well as cash prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the team that showcased the best teamwork received $500.

Speaking of the event's success, Chairperson of CPCLL and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Ms Low Yen Ling shared, "We hope this wave of enthusiasm will boost fresh interest and greater use of the Chinese language.”

Check out more photos from the event here:

Participants pose in a group photo.Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

Champion group 火箭小舞霸. Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

Second place went to 宇亦佳贤哲动力舞团. Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

立伟特工团 won third place. Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

While, best teamwork went to 励众之星. Photo: Chinese Street Dance Competition

