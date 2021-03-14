Young girls nearly hit by car as they dash across road in Tampines

Two young children dashing across a road in Tampines had a near-accident with an oncoming car whose driver fortunately managed to stop in the nick of time.

SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident, which occurred along Tampines Avenue 7 on Tuesday (March 9) at 4.49pm.

In the video, two young girls can be seen starting to run across a pedestrian crossing despite the traffic light being green for vehicles.

A caption accompanying the video said: "Lucky (the) camcar driver was alert and managed to swerve away."

Many netizens lauded the driver for his swift reaction and slammed the children's parents for "poor parenting".

Many also pointed out that this is why all road users should remain vigilant regardless of what the traffic lights show or who has right of way.

One said: "They are kids for a reason. That's why green or not green, always slow down when approaching a pedestrian crossing."