Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer

SINGAPORE - The young are sometimes dismissed as the "strawberry generation" but Chief Commando Officer, Colonel Kenny Tay, does not share this view.

In fact, when talking about the training he has observed, he says the young soldiers under his charge wear heavier body armour, walk longer distances and carry weapons with higher firepower than their counterparts in the past.

They also complete back-to-back missions with none falling out.

"So how can I say they are the strawberry generation? It dawned upon me that with the correct purpose instilled in them, I think you can get the commitment to defend from them.

"And the fact that our training is tough draws them closer together, so that they will fight for one another. So in that way I don't think it's fair to label them as the strawberry generation. Actually they have my respect."

Col Tay, who is also commander of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Special Operations Task Force, was speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of the commando formation's 50th anniversary parade on Wednesday (Dec 4).

He said that the younger generation have had to give up more when they enlist in the military.

When he was young, he lived in a shophouse, with a folding bed. "Anything more that I owned beyond my shoes and clothes can be contained within one shoe box," said the 47-year-old.