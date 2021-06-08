'Your dog was blocking my way': Woman says jogger snatched her leash and 'flung' it at Robertson Quay railing

A woman's morning walk with her dog at Robertson Quay was interrupted when a jogger allegedly snatched her dog's leash and "flung" it towards the railing along the Singapore River.

Business owner Grace Yeo took to Facebook to share her unpleasant encounter on Monday (June 7), and her post has since garnered almost 800 likes, 150 comments and over 1,600 shares.

Yeo told AsiaOne that she was taking her dog Pumpkin – a shiba inu that's almost five months old – for its daily walk along the Singapore River when the incident happened at around 7.26 am.

The 25-year-old had been walking in the middle of the pavement, holding on to Pumpkin's leash while it walked near the grass.

In her post, she claimed that a jogger – around his 40s to 50s in black running attire, with a "recognisable head of grey, curly hair" – had come running from behind. He allegedly snatched her dog's leash and "flung" it towards the railing.

Responding to a Facebook comment, Yeo wrote that when the man grabbed the leash, she "saw Pumpkin's four legs lift off the ground and flung to the right side". However, she couldn't confirm if her dog hit the railing as everything happened quickly.

The jogger continued with his run but she had caught up to confront him.

When asked why he did that, he allegedly told her: "Your dog was blocking my way! Watch your dog!"

PHOTO: Facebook/Grace Yeo

In one of the photographs, Yeo pointed out that she was not blocking the entire path. Although she apologised for blocking his way, she told the man that he had no right to snatch the dog leash out of her hands.

She only managed to take a photo of his back as he ran away.

Yeo told AsiaOne that she did not get the chance to meet the jogger again but her neighbours managed to speak to him. According to her neighbours, he seemed to be sorry.

The police confirmed that Yeo had made a police report.

For those wondering if her dog is safe, Pumpkin is definitely feeling better.

Yeo updated her post and wrote: "Thank you again for all your kind and heartfelt messages. Pumpkin seems a lot better today than he was yesterday – we even played hide and seek in the flat this morning! All good!"

