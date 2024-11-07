'Your evidence defies logic': Prosecution accuses Pritam Singh of inconsistencies in testimony

The prosecution has accused Worker's Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh of having inconsistencies in his testimony during his trial on Thursday (Nov 7).

During the cross-examination of Singh - which began on Wednesday (Nov 6) and was extended to Thursday - the prosecution, represented by Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock, grilled the 48-year-old.

Ang also occasionally raised his tone, apparently frustrated with Singh's responses, which were often packaged together with clarifying statements.

In a question posed to Singh on whether he should have contacted Raeesah Khan to check if she would be comfortable with sharing information with the disciplinary panel about her experience as a victim of sexual assault, he had replied that that the notion simply had not crossed his mind.

"I'm also not sure whether that's normal or natural," he said, explaining that it wouldn't "sound natural" to inform the individual being investigated on the topics that the panel would address.

The disciplinary panel, formed by Singh, WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim and vice-chairman Faisal Manap had come under scrutiny as Ang raised the question on any conflicts that might occur due to the trio having prior information about the issues at hand.

Reiterating his question, Ang asked if it would also have been "abnormal" for Singh to have asked Khan if she was comfortable with sharing details of her sexual assault if the panel was formed of other party members.

"In those circumstances, I believe it was," Singh qualified.

"I would have to suggest to you, Singh, that your evidence defies logic," Ang replied. "Do you agree?"

Singh did not agree.

'I won't judge you' - what does it mean?

Ang also brought up a meeting between Singh and Khan that took place on Oct 3, 2021, a day before Khan had repeated her lie in Parliament.

Singh said that he had told Khan during the meeting to "take ownership and responsibility" of her lie, also saying to her: "I won't judge you."

He also recalled how Khan had appeared "uncomfortable" when he told her to "take ownership and responsibility", but then looked relieved when he said "I won't judge you".

When he said that he wouldn't judge her, Singh said in court that he meant that in his capacity as the Secretary-General of the WP, he said.

However, Ang viewed this interaction differently.

Referring to an email by Singh on Oct 1, 2021 where he highlighted the importance of substantiating what was said in Parliament or run the risk of getting sent to the Committee of Privileges (COP), Ang cast his doubts on Singh's recollection.

"You telling her to tell the truth, and tomorrow she comes clean … She knows that she is going to the COP, so she looks visibly relieved? 'Thank god I'm going to the COP'?" Ang said, disbelief in his voice.

He added: "You would have us believe that you were basically telling her to admit to the untruth, expose herself to COP proceedings and she was visibly relieved? Is that your evidence?"

Singh disagreed with Ang, and Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan eventually stepped in to clarify what Singh had meant when he told Khan "I won't judge you".

Singh explained: "She has told a lie and one tends to form negative opinions about people who lie... if [Khan clears] the matter by telling the truth, I would not judge (her) for the lie."

