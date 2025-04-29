'Your future will go down': Shanmugam calls out opposition's unrealistic promises

At the People's Action Party (PAP) rally held on Tuesday (April 29) at Yishun Stadium for Nee Soon GRC, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam addressed concerns about jobs and the rising cost of living in Singapore.

Shanmugam, who is leading the five-member PAP team to contest the GRC, spoke about how American tariffs are impacting Singapore's investments, jobs, and businesses.

"Investments will slow down, that means new job creation is going to be affected. Businesses are going to be affected," he said, adding that despite US President Trump’s claim of a three-month suspension of the tariffs, the situation remains unpredictable.

He assured residents, however, that the government has plans in place to navigate these challenges.

"We are not a country that waits for trouble, we prepare beforehand. PM has formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee, chaired by DPM Gan Kim Yong," Shanmugam said.

He praised DPM Gan for his quiet yet effective approach in managing challenging situations.

"Quiet but very effective. Nice man, one of the nicest men I’ve ever come across,” said the 66-year-old anchor minister.

Shanmugam also shared how there are efforts ongoing to protect jobs and businesses during this period of economic turbulence, stating that initial talks between DPM Gan and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the tariff situation "[have] been good... because there is trust".

"So we can all hope that if DPM Gan remains in government after May 3, he can play the role of saving jobs in Singapore," he added.

Shanmugan also emphasised that despite this tough period, there will be help provided to Singaporeans.

"Over the 60 years, we have built up our reserves. We are preparing ourselves," he explained.

He highlighted Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's assurances that, regardless of the situation, Singaporeans need not be afraid.

"Never fear... if Singaporeans chooses us as the government... we, working with you, with the reserves, with our abilities, and with our unity, we can overcome any challenge."

In his rally speech, Shanmugam also expressed concern over the opposition's claims that many things can be free or covered by the reserves, warning that such promises are misleading.

"When politicians tell you to vote for them and [claim] that you don't have to pay for anything and everything can be free, you [should] ask some questions on whether you can trust that," he said.

"When people tell you that you can spend without having to pay for [anything], in a few years, your future, your children's future, and your country's future will go down."

Shanmugam also addressed the Goods and Services Tax (GST), explaining that the government is working to ease the financial burden on households through various measures, including the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme.

"For the majority of Singaporean households, the offsets will cover at least five years' of additional GST expenses," Shanmugam explained.

"For lower-income households, the government will pay for more than 10 years' worth of GST."

Shanmugam confirmed that the GSTV scheme will be made permanent to help lower-to-middle-income households and most retiree households with their GST expenses.

'Key experienced minister whom we cannot afford to lose'

Among the speakers at the evening rally, including TV host Dasmond Koh and the rest of the Nee Soon GRC team comprising Jackson Lam, Goh Hanyan, Lee Hui Ying, and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, was former Nee Soon GRC MP, Dr Lee Bee Wah.

In her speech, she spoke highly of Shanmugam’s calibre and experience, stating: "Shanmugam is one such key experienced minister whom we cannot afford to lose."

"We enjoy this peace of mind because we have a very "tok kong (exceptional)" Home Affairs and Law Minister," she added, to cheers from the crowd.

Dr Lee also expressed concerns over the current instability in both economic and social conditions and emphasised the need for a "very strong government" to lead Singapore through the storm.

"With ministers contesting the GRCs, you dear voters must think carefully – can Singapore afford to lose these key men in government?" she questioned.

