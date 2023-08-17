'Your whole family die': Man allegedly punches another at playground after kid threw toy at woman

What was supposed to be a fun family day out turned awry for two families after they got into a heated exchange over a minor incident.

This commotion took place at the indoor playground in Seletar Mall last Sunday (Aug 13), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A video of the kerfuffle has also been making its rounds on social media.

One of the men involved in the altercation, surnamed Cheng, told the Chinese daily that he left his two sons, aged two and four at the indoor playground. When he returned shortly after, he noticed a woman in white scolding his elder son.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv4AOUYBx3h/?hl=en[/embed]

"From what I know, the woman was sitting on the slide and my son threw a toy which hit her head, which upset her," said the 41-year-old manager.

When Cheng tried to intervene, the woman and her husband were hostile, and even used expletives on him and his family, which angered him, he said.

According to the video caption on Sgfollowsall's post, the couple allegedly told Cheng: "Your whole family die."

"I did retaliate, but with less harsh words as there were children around, then that was when her husband came right at me and punched me at the back of my head."

Cheng also called the police after he was attacked.

Shortly after, police officers arrived and took both parties' statements.

"My whole family was shocked, especially my son, who didn't know what to do when he was scolded. That's why I retaliated. It's not that I didn't want to apologise, but they kept swearing at us, which made me even angrier," he told Shin Min.

He added that he was given three days' medical leave after the scuffle, as he felt nauseous after.

Shin Min also spoke to the manager of the indoor playground, surnamed Wang, who said that the two families often visit the premises.

Wang said the management has refrained from taking sides in this matter, and intends to let the police handle it.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that they have received a report.

