'You're not supposed to ride here': Delivery rider caught using motorcycle on accessibility ramp in Dover

Accessibility ramps are installed at housing estates to make life easier for the elderly and those who are wheelchair-bound.

But in a Facebook video shared last Saturday (Jan 1) – with over 290,000 views – one foodpanda rider was caught using her motorcycle on a ramp in Dover.

Despite warnings from a passerby that she was "not supposed to ride here", the rider, who has a P-plate, continued travelling through the public footpath.

FoodPanda motorcyclist uses pedestrian pavements and ramp to get in and out of estate, gets told off by pedestrian.... Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Friday, December 31, 2021

In the comments, some netizens sympathised with the delivery rider for "working hard to make a living". They also chided the passer-by to mind his business.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

Other netizens criticised the delivery rider for "endangering the safety of pedestrians" in the housing estate.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor

AsiaOne has reached out to foodpanda for comment.

In August 2020, a woman was seen with her car at the void deck of a HDB flat in Tampines.

Despite being told off by a passer-by that it was not an appropriate place to park her vehicle, the woman reportedly said: "Then the [wheelchair] ramp there is for what?"

chingshijie@asiaone.com