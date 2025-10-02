'You're a soldier': Australian influencer stunned by 91-year-old cleaner working at Orchard Road mall

While making small talk with a cleaner in Singapore, an Australian tourist was surprised to learn that the man is 91 years old.

Fitness influencer Jaden Laing said in an Instagram Reel on Monday (Sept 29) that he came across a "legend" in Singapore, who was "working hard in the bathroom".

In the clip, Laing washes his hands in a toilet as he asks the elderly janitor — dressed in uniform with an ION Orchard nameplate pinned to his top — how his day is going.

"My age?" the cleaner mishears. "91."

An astounded Laing reconfirms the elderly worker's age and initiates a fist bump.

The two continue conversing, and the janitor reveals that he clocks out at 7pm and works a 12-hour shift.

"How do you look so healthy...What's your diet?" Laing asks.

The senior responds that he works and eats like "normal".

"Never exercise. Work, go back [home to] sleep," he says of his daily routine.

To that, Laing compliments the cleaner that he is "the man" before passing him cash as a tip, estimated to be at least $200.

"Get some lunch," he tells the visibly thankful janitor. "Take care, keep working word. 91 - you're a soldier, brother, you're the man."

Laing exchanges another handshake with the grinning cleaner, who salutes and waves goodbye.

The viral interaction has garnered over 480,000 likes as of Sept 2, and touched the hearts of many netizens.

A commentor who identified themselves as a Singapore resident noted that janitors here are usually elderly.

"You're so kind dude...That was a big tip you gave him and it would easily be help him with his groceries for the month," they wrote.

Added another netizen: "The beautiful elderly gentleman was so happy that someone stopped to ask him how he was and showed a genuine interest in him. May God bless both men."

However, some voiced that it is sad to see seniors still working.

"As a Singaporean who grew up in [New Zealand], it always makes me so sad to see elderly people in Singapore still having to work hard in their old age! Often in service jobs or even collecting cans for the recycling fee at food courts," said an Instagram user.

"Thank you for blessing this uncle."

"When he said, 'work go back sleep work go back…' I felt bad life isn't supposed to be like this for a 91 year old. After decades of service his country failed him." opined one commenter.

The minimum retirement age in Singapore is 63 years, and the re-employment age is 68. The retirement age will be progressively increased to 65 by 2030, and the re-employment age raised to 70 by 2030.

