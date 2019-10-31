Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game

Read also

In the early hours of Oct 17, 2017, the girl, the accused and another friend played a game of Truth or Dare at the void deck of a block in the neighbourhood.

She became increasingly intoxicated as she had to drink some beer each time she refused to answer the questions posed by the other two.

The trio was later joined by two others, including the co-accused.

Two of the youths then bought three condoms with $1 taken from the girl's wallet, after one of them asked the two accused if they wanted to have sex with her.

As the group left the block, the accused and another youth took turns to piggyback the girl as she was too drunk to walk properly.

At about 4am, the two accused youths waited for the girl when she stopped to relieve herself at the foot of a block, and became separated from the other two youths who had walked ahead.

The pair tried to rouse the victim, and when she did not respond, they touched her breasts and sexually violated her.

While the accused raped the girl, one of the friends who had walked ahead phoned to find out where they were.

The co-accused replied in a text message that they were taking care of her as she was throwing up.

Throughout the entire episode, the girl drifted in and out of consciousness but was too weak to resist.

The pair then called one of the friends for help and shortly after he arrived, the two left for home.