Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game

PHOTO: The New Paper Illustration
Selina Lum
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old, one of two youths accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student while she was intoxicated following a game of Truth or Dare, pleaded guilty to a charge of rape on Thursday (Oct 31).

The accused, who was 19 at the time of the offence in 2017, admitted that he had sex with the girl without her consent at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris, while his co-accused, then 18, held her head.

The latter is charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration but his case is still pending.

The accused's case was adjourned to Dec 2 for sentencing arguments.

Seven other charges, including one each for sexual assault by penetration and one for abetment of attempted rape, will be considered when he is sentenced.

The two youths, who worked as waiters at the time, are not named due to a gag order barring the publication of information that can lead to the identification of the victim, who is a Singapore permanent resident.

The High Court heard that the girl befriended a group of four youths in 2017 and hung out with them at various locations in Pasir Ris.

In the early hours of Oct 17, 2017, the girl, the accused and another friend played a game of Truth or Dare at the void deck of a block in the neighbourhood.

She became increasingly intoxicated as she had to drink some beer each time she refused to answer the questions posed by the other two.

The trio was later joined by two others, including the co-accused.

Two of the youths then bought three condoms with $1 taken from the girl's wallet, after one of them asked the two accused if they wanted to have sex with her.

As the group left the block, the accused and another youth took turns to piggyback the girl as she was too drunk to walk properly.

At about 4am, the two accused youths waited for the girl when she stopped to relieve herself at the foot of a block, and became separated from the other two youths who had walked ahead.

The pair tried to rouse the victim, and when she did not respond, they touched her breasts and sexually violated her.

While the accused raped the girl, one of the friends who had walked ahead phoned to find out where they were.

The co-accused replied in a text message that they were taking care of her as she was throwing up.

Throughout the entire episode, the girl drifted in and out of consciousness but was too weak to resist.

The pair then called one of the friends for help and shortly after he arrived, the two left for home.

When the girl told the friend that she had been raped, he called the co-accused and sought an explanation.

When the co-accused returned to the scene, the girl slapped him.

Later, police officers on patrol approached the group as the girl was crying.

She did not immediately disclose what had happened but later gave a full account at the police station.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

